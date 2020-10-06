Early voting is Oct. 13-30 for the Nov. 3 election. Among the races is Texas House of Representatives District 66, where incumbent Matt Shaheen, a Republican, will face Sharon Hirsch, a Democrat, and Shawn Jones, a Libertarian. Below are the answers to a questionnaire submitted to the candidates by Star Local Media. Jones did not respond to the Q&A.
Sharon Hirsch
Democrat
Occupation: Retired
Number of years you’ve lived in this district: 24
If elected in November, what would your top three priorities be?
First and foremost, as the Legislature works to balance what will no doubt be one of the most challenging budgets in decades, we must ensure that community priorities, such as strong public schools, are protected and enhanced.
Second, I will work to expand Medicaid to over one million more low-income Texans through the Affordable Care Act, bringing much-needed federal dollars back to our state, reducing uncompensated care costs, and building healthier communities.
Finally, I will fight to ensure that the redistricting process is fair and transparent, and that we move toward a system that removes partisan incentives and strengthens the representative nature of our democracy.
What is the biggest issue facing this district, and how would you help resolve it?
Undoubtedly, the fallout from the pandemic has hit all residents of HD66 in different ways. For some, it’s simply a desire to return to normalcy in a safe environment. For others, it’s more dire, replacing lost income and seeking solutions for childcare and education. The situation remains challenging, and will no doubt continue to evolve before the start of the next session, but it is clear to me that what we need are leaders who will speak clearly, act responsibly, and engage in good faith with the medical community to develop data-driven strategies that help to keep our communities safe and our businesses open.
What are the biggest issues concerning the state’s public education funding system, and what are your ideas to help fix them?
Last session the Legislature passed HB3, which infused additional funding into public education and made an attempt to reduce property taxes. It was a first step at improving school funding. The next step must be to establish a baseline cost to provide for the core components of our public education strategy. Next, we need to determine appropriate cost-sharing among state, federal, and local dollars. I believe the appropriate share of funding from the state should be 50%. Finally, we must secure a sustainable revenue stream that balances the investment among those parties. Reform of the tax code is one place to procure additional revenue from the state to finance their share. The comptroller has estimated the cost of tax carve-outs and special exemptions to be about $60 billion per year.
Is more work needed for property tax reform? If so, what are your ideas?
One area which needs reform is the appraisal process. Currently, the process of appealing a property tax appraisal favors commercial real estate owners and creates a drain on revenue for local governments which must ultimately be offset by residential homeowners.
In addition, Texas is one of only twelve states that does not require sales price disclosure on real estate transactions. As a result, appraisal districts don’t have the most accurate information for determining value. Again, commercial and high-end property owners disproportionally benefit, leaving most property owners with a higher burden.
What would you suggest to help expand healthcare to Texans?
Texas absolutely must expand Medicaid eligibility and join the 37 other states that have already done so. It is unconscionable that our state is home to the highest rate of uninsured individuals, yet we have passed up billions of dollars in federal assistance to bolster the Medicaid program. Not only would expansion make more than a million additional Texans eligible for health insurance, it would improve our economy and reduce uncompensated care costs to providers. We cannot wait any longer to take this essential step toward a healthier Texas.
What are your ideas to help Texas recover from COVID-19, and what should the state do differently if another wave hits?
First, a statewide paid sick leave act would benefit both businesses and workers and help to keep communities safe and healthy. Additionally, extending unemployment benefits until affected workers and businesses recover from prolonged work stoppages would provide economic security to individuals who are struggling, as well as support demand for goods and services. Finally, expanding Medicaid eligibility would provide health care coverage for up to 1.5 million more Texans, bring much-needed federal dollars to the state, and reduce uncompensated care costs that are crippling rural hospitals.
If another wave hits, I would assess where we are in terms of infections, community spread, and hospital capacity. I would seek the advice of medical experts and health authorities in developing a data-driven state-wide strategy, and I would not interfere with local communities’ ability to react to their own unique situations. Clear and honest communication to the public is paramount.
What changes to the state’s gun laws, if any, would you support?
Gun violence is a public health issue. On this deeply divisive topic, our legislature must find the sort of common ground that we find among ourselves. We must act to require background checks for all gun purchases, including between strangers, enact red flag and safe storage laws, fund gun violence research, and support fingerprint technology. Furthermore, I believe that assault-style rifles have no place in our communities and that the continued propagation of these weapons is ultimately to the detriment of public safety. We cannot continue to do nothing simply because we cannot agree on everything.
Last session, just months before the tragic shootings in El Paso and Midland-Odessa, the Legislature passed a slew of new laws loosening gun restrictions in the state. It is clear to me that we are moving in the wrong direction, and we should not wait for the next tragedy to occur before taking action.
Matt Shaheen
Republican
Technology executive
Number of years you’ve lived in this district: 30 Years
If elected in November, what would your top three priorities be?
School safety legislation. Last session I worked hard to pass new school safety legislation, including suicide prevention measures, increasing the number of security personnel and renovating school buildings to make them more secure. I want to continue on our previous success to do even more to ensure Texas children learn in a safe environment.
Working across the aisle. I care more about helping the people in my district than playing politics. I have stood up to leaders of both political parties and I'm not afraid to work across the aisle to deliver results for my constituents. We need to continue this collaborative approach to governance.
COVID19. I am working around the clock to help our community recover during the COVID pandemic. I helped secure the first COVID-19 testing site in Texas and am helping citizens collect unemployment and connect them with nonprofits to shop for groceries and make rent payments.
What is the biggest issue facing this district, and how would you help resolve it?
I've listened to thousands of my constituents and what I hear from them right now is, folks are worried about paying their bills and feeding their families. I'll work to rebuild the economy by continuing to fight for job creation, reasonable regulations, lower property taxes, and doing what Texas does best – let businesses thrive so working families can thrive.
What are the biggest issues concerning the state’s public education funding system, and what are your ideas to help fix them?
The Texas state budget has $94 billion allocated for education, which is larger than the entire budget of 40 other states. I have voted to increase education during my term in the legislature and last session we made an even bigger impact, in a bipartisan fashion, increasing education funding by billions. This included teacher pay raises and securing the retired teachers pension and providing them an extra paycheck. There is a project budget deficit, however, because of my successful efforts not to raid our Rainy Day Fund, we have $11 billion in our Rainy Day Fund so important things like public education, healthcare, COVID testing and more can stay funded, and our communities have what they need. Texas is better positioned than most other states economically.
Is more work needed for property tax reform? If so, what are your ideas?
We successfully capped property taxes this past session and increased transparency. We need to continue to work to keep property taxes reasonable so that Texans can continue to put down roots in our communities, have lots of opportunity, and be more financially secure.
What would you suggest to help expand healthcare to Texans?
A government takeover of our healthcare system will continue to make healthcare worse, including the elimination of private
health insurance plans. The key to everyone having their healthcare needs met is first, lowering premiums and overall healthcare costs, and second, increasing every patient's access to their physicians. If we remove the obstacles that keep folks from direct access to care and lower the cost of things like medication and procedures, everyone will be able to get the healthcare they need and deserve. My healthcare reform legislation will include physician dispense, direct primary care, a physician property tax exemption, greater healthcare transparency, expanded tele-medicine and improved physician reciprocity. These actions will reduce the damage caused by the government takeover of our healthcare like Obamacare.
What are your ideas to help Texas recover from COVID-19, and what should the state do differently if another wave hits?
I will continue my work to help our community recover during the pandemic. I helped ensure there was adequate testing in my district and Collin County. In Texas, we have fully cooperated on every level to combat COVID-19. The state moved quickly, requesting funding and resources from the federal level to make sure local governments had what they needed: PPE, testing capacity, unemployment funding, National Guard support and much more. We should continue to activate the Texas National Guard Facilities Disinfection Teams to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Continue to have adequate testing locations on a daily basis and continue to offer mobile testing. We need to continue to ensure we have adequate healthcare by continuing to fast-track temporary licensing for out-of-state physicians, physician assistants, retired physicians, and nurses to assist with in-person and tele-medicine services. We should continue to waive regulations to meet the growing need for nurses to expand Texas’ active nursing workforce.
What changes to the state’s gun laws, if any, would you support?
Public safety continues to be a top priority for me as it always has been and I'm working hard with law enforcement professionals on multiple fronts on solutions including mental health, school safety, and more. I support every American's Second Amendment right while continuing to focus on how we can keep each other safe. There are thousands of people in Texas who have already failed background checks, yet liberal district attorneys refuse to prosecute them. I will file legislation that will make it a state crime to falsify a background check and get individuals who attempted to illegally purchase a firearm off of our streets.
