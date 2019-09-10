As Halloween nears when frights are plenty, the city of Plano is gearing up for its spookiest event of the year.
A stroll through downtown Plano can reveal all the city’s past has to offer, but some of the darker moments of its history are spotlighted during the Apparition Expedition: A Stroll through Plano’s Paranormal Past.
The two and a half-hour hike through downtown gives “expeditioners” an up-close look at Plano’s ghostly history. Ticket-holders will get an exclusive peek at creepy corners, eerie back hallways, and other out-of-the-way spots. The Apparition Expedition will be held Oct. 11 and 12 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit plano.gov/appex. Availability is limited to 500 tickets.
