At a time when senior citizens have become increasingly isolated — even before the pandemic — Victor Tsao had an idea.
On a trip to a nursing home in 2018, he noticed most of the seniors looked bored. Then it occurred to him that he could use his talents to entertain them.
In 2018, Tsao decided to found NoteWorthy, a music organization that creates music and entertainment for senior citizens in nursing homes. Before the pandemic, NoteWorthy used to play in nursing homes in the area and host virtual concerts. In light of the pandemic, they have now gone all virtual.
“During these times, senior centers need engagement and positivity now more than ever, and that’s why we started our virtual concert series,” Tsao said.
Since 2018, NoteWorthy has reached thousands of senior citizens across 90-plus senior homes in 20 U.S. states and eight countries around the world. They’ve streamed and live hosted more than 38 concerts.
Many of NoteWorthy’s members are accomplished musicians in Plano high schools who have gone to participate All-State or All-Region orchestras and bands.
Because so many of NoteWorthy’s members are experienced musicians, they can adapt to niche requests they receive from seniors across the world — even if the genre may be unfamiliar to them.
Tsao said that NoteWorthy has received requests from Singapore for classical Chinese music, from New York for Frank Sinatra, and other requests from different parts of the globe.
While this has been a setback for other organizations, it has helped NoteWorthy increase its reach and the scope of what their performances can include. Anyone can now submit a video performance to NoteWorthy that they can include in their virtual shows or on their Instagram page.
Vivian Zhang, vice president of NoteWorthy, said the organization has enjoyed using this platform not just to entertain seniors, but to connect with people from different cultures in seven other countries.
“I see music as a universal language that can connect across generations and people of different backgrounds,” Zhang said.
Zhang said they even had regular viewers from across the pond.
“We got an email from a senior center in the United Kingdom, and they said that every week at least 30 or so residents would gather around the TV,” Zhang said.
