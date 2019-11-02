Although the Oct. 20 storms brought a delay, a group of Plano teens received a welcome surprise Oct. 24, thanks to the generosity of Aaron’s furniture company.
Aaron’s, a longtime partner of Boys and Girls Clubs of America, donated a $20,000 refurbishment of the Plano Boys & Girls Club Teen Center, complete with new furniture, electronics and appliances. The company has performed 39 such renovations nationwide.
The room stayed completely closed, a therefore a total secret, to the teen members.
The event was attended by numerous local dignitaries, including Plano Mayor Pro Tem Rick Smith and Plano Deputy Chief of Police Danny Pirozzo, both of whom spoke to the teens about taking full advantage of the opportunities the new teen center provided for them.
