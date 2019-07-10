A single-car accident closed the right two lanes of eastbound President George Bush Turnpike and US 75 at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver’s car began smoking after impact against the median, and emergency services were called.
Richardson Tactical Medical Team was called to the scene to take the driver to Plano Medical Center with unknown injuries.
Cause of the accident is unknown.
