North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) Repertory Theatre will present “The Addams Family” Oct. 25-Nov. 2 at NTPA 6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano.
In the musical The Addams Family, Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a nice young man from a respectable family. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough for the Addams, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before: keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.
Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.
A special Halloween performance will take place on Oct. 31. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online at ntparep.org. Special ticket pricing for groups is available. The show is appropriate for ages twelve and older.
