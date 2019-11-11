The League of Women Voters of Collin County invites the public to a free forum on from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Davis Library, 7501 Independence Parkway in Plano.
Find out what is considered affordable housing, county demographic trends, availability and need for affordable housing, and how housing impacts businesses and the economy.
The panelists will be Todd Mark from the DFW Regional Housing Consortium, Earnest Burke from the Plano Housing Authority, Cristel Todd from the McKinney Housing and Community Development, and Mike Bell from the city of Plano. The moderator will be Stephanie Mace, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Vice President of Strong Communities.
Events at Plano libraries are not sponsored by the Plano Public Library System or the City of Plano.
