Emily Miskel

Judge Emily Miskel

 Courtesy of Debra Malkiewicz

Local Administrative District Judge Emily Miskel is now accepting applications for appointment to the Collin Appraisal Review Board (“ARB”) for an unexpired 2-year term, to begin as soon as possible and end Dec. 31, 2022. The ARB is a board of citizens that determines taxpayer protests of property appraisals made by the Collin Central Appraisal District (“CAD”).

For more information go to collincountytx.gov/public_information/news/Pages/ARBMay2021.aspx.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments