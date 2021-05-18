Local Administrative District Judge Emily Miskel is now accepting applications for appointment to the Collin Appraisal Review Board (“ARB”) for an unexpired 2-year term, to begin as soon as possible and end Dec. 31, 2022. The ARB is a board of citizens that determines taxpayer protests of property appraisals made by the Collin Central Appraisal District (“CAD”).
For more information go to collincountytx.gov/public_information/news/Pages/ARBMay2021.aspx.
