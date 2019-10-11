Plano will welcome The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus as part of its fall concert tour of Texas and other southern states. The sounds of band, under the direction of Col. Jim Keene, will fill the Amphitheater at Oak Point Park beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 19.
The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus will present "This We'll Defend" next weekend, bringing listeners to the landing at Omaha Beach on D-Day through the music.
"The Army remains committed to our soldiers, our veterans and our country and it is the people of the United States who we all serve," Keene said. "It's a privilege to be in Plano connecting America to its Army. Using the power of music, our soldiers pay tribute to all service members who have liberated the world and who have preserved America's freedoms and our Constitution."
The U.S. Army Field Band, founded in 1946, tours the world as “The Musical Ambassadors of the Army” as directed by the Department of the Army.
The band stemmed from the First Combat Infantry Band organized near the end of World War II as a way to bolster support for fellow soldiers, according to the U.S. Army Field Band.
Over 60 years ago, the Soldiers’ Chorus was founded as the vocal complement of the United States Army Field Band after 34 bandsmen were asked to double as a chorus.
According to armyfieldband.com, the musical backgrounds of Soldiers’ Chorus personnel range from opera and musical theater to music education and vocal coaching. Soldiers’ Chorus performances include the music of Broadway, opera, barbershop quartet, and Americana.
The Amphitheater at Oak Point Park is located at 2801 E Spring Creek Parkway. For free tickets, call 972-941-5607 or visit bit.ly/2ATEUMQ.
