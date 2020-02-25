To help commemorate Texas’ inaugural Donor Day, the American Red Cross, Be the Match and Southwest Transplant Alliance will be onsite Feb. 26 from 1-7 p.m., at the Plano Super Bowl, 2521 Ave. K., to give the community an opportunity to donate blood, sign up for the National Marrow Donor Program and register to become an organ donor.
Texas Donor Day is sponsored by Representative Gene Wu in honor of Dr. Anh Nguyen Reiss, a Houston obstetrician from Rep. Wu’s home district who died in 2017 from myelodysplastic syndrome, a pre-leukemic condition that could have been cured with a bone marrow transplant.
"The greatest gift we can give is to save another person's life,” said Rep. Gene Wu, sponsor of Donor Day. “Donor Day is a reminder to everyone about the importance of being a donor for blood, bone marrow, and organ transplants. Texans are known for their kindness and giving spirit. We want more Texans to commit to get registered to help save lives."
Blood donations, bone marrow and organ transplants play an essential role in the treatment of a broad range of medical conditions. While about 95% of Americans support organ donation, only 54% are signed up as donors and only 2% of the population are registered in the National Bone Marrow Registry. The Red Cross reports that only 3 out of every 100 people in the U.S. give blood and that’s simply not enough people donating.
According to Be the Match, the only National Marrow Donor Program, every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer. During the blood drive, representatives of Be the Match will be on hand to register individuals between the ages of 18-44. Registration is completed by a simple cheek swab. For those unable to attend the drive, text PlanoSuperBowl to 61474 for a swab kit to be sent to your home address.
Today, more than 112,000 people in the United States are awaiting a lifesaving organ transplant – including 10,000 right here in Texas. Each day, an average of 20 people die on the waiting list because of the shortage of available donated organs. Southwest Transplant Alliance representatives will help attendees learn how to outlive yourself – by learning about the gift of donation and registering your decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor. Anyone – regardless of age or medical history – can register to save lives. To learn more and to register to donate visit www.organ.org
Currently, the Red Cross reports a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs blood donors of all blood types − especially type O − to give now and help ensure patients continue to receive the treatments they need this winter.
To make an appointment to give blood at the Donor Day Blood Drive simply download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and using sponsor code PlanoSuperBowl.
How to donate blood
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.