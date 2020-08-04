Blackland Prairie Raptor Center, situated in Lucas, is nestled along the tranquil banks of Lake Lavon's Brockdale Park.
The Raptor Center provides a refuge where majestic birds of prey that have been injured either physically or mentally can be lovingly nurtured back to health and then returned to nature.
In 2007, the Raptor Center and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partnered in the lease of the 66-acre site to provide public use space, native prairie, ponds and shoreline that will enhance environmental education and aid in promoting public understanding of the relationship between birds of prey and healthy ecosystems.
“The Raptor Center offers the people of North Texas the ability to learn, experience and appreciate birds of prey and to understand their importance to the environment as a whole,” said BPRC Executive Director Erich Neupert.
According to Neupert all Raptor Center patients and residents have their own personal rescue stories.
On June 16, 2020, an orphaned and terribly emaciated 3-week-old red-tailed hawk fell from her nest. Her rescuer contacted the BPRC and for three months #262, as she affectionately became known – referencing her as the 262nd patient seen at the center since the beginning of the year – began her recovery, re-entry training and imprinting process.
Imprinting is a critical time, and rapid learning process, early in life, when a newborn or very young animal or bird establishes behavioral patterns of recognition and attraction to another animal or human that is then identified as its parent.
Number 262, now nearing 4 months old was released back into nature Monday morning at Plano’s Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve located at 5901 Los Rios Blvd.
According to city of Plano Natural Resources District Supervisor Kim Hughes, #262 is the fourth red-tailed hawk released at the park in the past few years.
“We are extremely grateful to Erich, the handlers and volunteers from Blackland Prairie Raptor Center for the addition of another red-tailed hawk to our habitat and what she will do in helping to balance the ecosystem,” Hughes said.
Oak Point’s newest resident, presently weighing in at 3 pounds and boasting a magnificent 3-foot wingspan, will dine on snake, mice, rabbit and squirrel and will play an important role in the area's ecosystem.
The beautifully landscaped 800-acre Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve, offers 8 miles of concrete trails and 5 miles of soft-surface trails located along Rowlett Creek. Nature trails are open from sunrise to sunset daily.
Brockdale Park Raptor Center is a nonprofit organization located at 1625 Brockdale Park Road and is open the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center visit bpraptorcenter.org.
For more information on Oak Point Park and Nature Reserve visit plano.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/23.
