A white Dodge Charger became stuck on non-electrical wires after a crash Wednesday morning at Alma Drive and Plano Parkway.

A white Dodge Challenger became suspended on non-electrical pole wires Wednesday when it crashed at the intersection of Plano Parkway and Alma Drive.

There were no injuries in the crash, which occurred around 8:34 a.m.

According to Plano Fire-Rescue two vehicles were involved. The Challenger became stuck in the wires that support power poles. But since the wires were not electrical, no power was lost in the area, said Capt. Peggy Harrell of Plano Fire-Rescue. Oncor was called to the scene to tend to the poles.

A spokesperson for the Plano Police Department said the crash is under investigation, and so far there have been no charges filed.

