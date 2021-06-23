A white Dodge Challenger became suspended on non-electrical pole wires Wednesday when it crashed at the intersection of Plano Parkway and Alma Drive.
There were no injuries in the crash, which occurred around 8:34 a.m.
According to Plano Fire-Rescue two vehicles were involved. The Challenger became stuck in the wires that support power poles. But since the wires were not electrical, no power was lost in the area, said Capt. Peggy Harrell of Plano Fire-Rescue. Oncor was called to the scene to tend to the poles.
A spokesperson for the Plano Police Department said the crash is under investigation, and so far there have been no charges filed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.