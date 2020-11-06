The Plano City Council approved more than $71,000 during its Oct. 26 meeting for consultant services for the Chisholm Trail Extension project. 

The total amount approved by the council was $71,858 and the services were awarded to Freese and Nichols Inc. 

City documents state Freese and Nichols will provide engineering services for the project, which includes a topographic survey, hydraulic and environmental services, identification of access issues related to the American with Disabilities Act, and the development of a preliminary concept plan. 

The project would extend the trail from 15th Street south to the proposed Collin Creek Redevelopment Project. 

If not approved, the existing Chisholm Trail will end at 15th Street. There will not be a connection to the Collin Creek Development Project. 

The project is funded through the 2020-21 Park Improvements CIP. There is still $1.38 million remaining for future expenditures following approval of this item. 

