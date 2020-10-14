Fire officials suspect that a cigarette may have led to a fire that displaced multiple families at a Plano apartment complex Tuesday.
Peggy Harrell, public information officer for Plano Fire Rescue, said the firefighters responded to a call at 10:02 a.m. at the Woodhaven Park Apartments, located in the 6200 block of Woodhaven Parkway. Upon arrival firefighters discovered heavy fire and smoke on the balcony of a second-story apartment unit. Harrell said the fire extended into the unit’s attic.
“The preliminary investigation shows that the fire started in the balcony of the second-floor apartment,” Harrell said. “We’re checking into the cause as being the careless discard of a smoking device. But it’s preliminary.”
Harrell said nobody was injured in the fire, and everyone got out safely. But she said 16 units were damaged in the incident, either by fire or smoke.
“The whole building was deemed unlivable by the fire marshal,” Harrell said.
She said the fire remained a one-alarm fire and that firefighters battled it from both the inside and the outside.
“Crews did a good job of keeping it from spreading to other buildings,” Harrell said.
Harrell said the initial call was made by someone walking by the apartment who noticed the smoke. Then the department received multiple calls.
The apartment and the American Red Cross assisted the displaced residents find housing.
