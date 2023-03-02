At its monthly meeting on Feb. 28, the Collin College Board of Trustees voted to maintain the district’s tuition rates for Fall 2023 and approved a three-year contract extension for District President Dr. Neil Matkin.
Collin College offers the lowest in-district tuition rate in the state at $62 per credit hour for students earning certificates, associate degrees, and baccalaureate degrees. Board of Trustees Chair Andrew Hardin emphasized the importance of keeping college affordable for students in the face of rising costs.
“We’re proud to offer our students a wide variety of programs, taught by expert professors, and housed in beautiful facilities – all at reasonable tuition rates,” said Hardin.
The Board of Trustees extended Dr. Matkin’s contract through Aug. 31, 2026. Dr. Matkin has served as the college’s third president since April 6, 2015, coinciding with the college’s founding day.
“Dr. Matkin’s comprehensive vision for the college has expanded accessibility to higher education in our service area,” said Hardin. “We’re delighted to continue our work with him to strengthen stakeholder relationships and create opportunities for our students.”
Under Dr. Matkin’s leadership, Collin College has been approved to offer five baccalaureate degrees and is currently offering a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, a Bachelor of Applied Technology in Cybersecurity, and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Construction Management. The college has also opened several new centers and campuses, including the Public Safety Training Center in McKinney, campuses in Wylie, Farmersville, and Celina, and the Technical Campus in Allen.
Collin College serves over 57,000 credit and continuing education students annually, offering over 100 degrees and certificates. As the only public college based in Collin County, Collin College partners with businesses, government, and industry to provide customized training and workforce development.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.