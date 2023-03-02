Collin
Courtesy of Collin College

At its monthly meeting on Feb. 28, the Collin College Board of Trustees voted to maintain the district’s tuition rates for Fall 2023 and approved a three-year contract extension for District President Dr. Neil Matkin.

Collin College offers the lowest in-district tuition rate in the state at $62 per credit hour for students earning certificates, associate degrees, and baccalaureate degrees. Board of Trustees Chair Andrew Hardin emphasized the importance of keeping college affordable for students in the face of rising costs.

