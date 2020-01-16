Collin College officials, Celina city and school leaders and area stakeholders braved soggy grounds, dropping temperatures and further storms Thursday morning for the ceremonial groundbreaking on the future site of the Collin College Celina campus, due for completion in summer 2021.
The $40.7M campus will be set on approximately 75 acres with a natural water feature and is planned to serve up to 2,500 students and include classrooms, general computer and science labs and a library.
Proposed programs for this campus include workforce and academic offerings in several areas including business management, computer-aided drafting and design, information technology and health professions. Phase 1 of the campus includes an approximately 96,000-square-foot building.
The campus is being built on land purchased in 2009 from the Wells family, which inherited it through the White family. In the 1850s George White acquired the land through a land grant. Grant was a land surveyor with a civil engineering degree. Marianne Wells, White’s great-granddaughter and historian with the Collin County Historical Commission, said education was so important to White that in his will he specified that his daughters be liberally educated.
“She also shared that her family is glad that a piece of Mr. White’s land will continue to be connected to education in perpetuity,” said Collin College District President. Neil Matkin. “We feel the exact same way.”
The Celina campus is a part of a long-term $600 million bond to fund five new campuses, three new facilities, three renovations to existing campuses and two re-purposed facilities. The plan was approved in 2017 by Collin County voters.
Matkin said the biggest champion of the Celina campus was Brenda Willard Goodell, former trustee on both the Celina ISD and Collin College boards and a longtime Celina resident. Goodell saw the land secured in 2009 but was not able to see her vision to the end before her death in 2011.
“She was a great lady,” said Celina Mayor Sean Terry. “She saw the vision before anybody else did that this was where it needed to be.”
CISD Superintendent Rick DeMasters said the district looks forward to its partnership with the college, specifically expanding on the career and technical education (CTE) and dual credit programs.
The first bond project of Phase 1 – the Public Safety Training Center in McKinney – was completed in 2018. That same year, Collin College officials broke ground on the 340,519-square-foot Technical Campus in Allen, which will emphasize state-of-the-art training programs for industrial jobs. The new $118 million Wylie campus broke ground in fall 2018 and is due for completion this year.
Phase 2 projects include the Celina campus, a $20 million Farmersville campus and new $44.5 million IT building for Frisco’s Preston Ridge campus.
Phase 3 projects include several renovation and repurposing projects on area campuses. All projects are expected to be finished by the fall of 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.