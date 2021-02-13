Black History Month started last week, and to celebrate, Collin College is hosting a series of free, virtual events curated under the theme, “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.”
On Feb. 1, the school hosted an event wherein New York Times Bestselling Author Ayana Mathis discussed her novel The Twelve Tribes of Hattie. The following morning, she hosted another talk on the book in which she focused more on its themes and origins.
The lecture series continues on Feb. 17 with a roundtable discussion with Collin College professor Dr. Christopher Redgraves, who will explore the legacy of the Atlantic slave trade and how it continues to affect the African Diaspora.
A cultural celebration is also in the works with a “Black Family in Performing Arts” event on Feb. 23, which “will highlight the Black family’s role in the performing arts and touch on activism.” Festivities will continue on Feb. 24 with a virtual jazz concert featuring saxophonist Tia Fuller (who has been a touring member for Beyonce and contributed to the score for the Pixar movie Soul) and three Collin College faculty, and will have in-person engagement on Feb. 19 with the “Grab and Go Soul Food Event.”
For more information, go to collin.edu/community/aahm.
