Difficult times such as now during the COVID-19 pandemic call for organizations to step up and support their communities.
Chase Oaks Church, with locations all across Collin County, is taking that initiative to give back during this time of crisis. Chase Oaks further developed its newly launched #HereForGood campaign to focus on aid to three main areas in response to problems arising from the pandemic, those being front line and essential workers, food security and location and facility support.
“Right away we decided we needed to support our hospital workers,” said Senior Pastor of Chase Oaks Church Jeff Jones.
The church adopted five local hospitals and provided meals, food to-go and groceries for frontline workers in need. Additionally it provided a $165,000 financial gift to fund the opening of an early learning center, and in partnership with YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas it offered free childcare for essential workers throughout Dallas.
In food security, Chase Oaks has supported seven local food pantries and donated over $100,000. In an effort to encourage attendees of the church to join them in giving back, they distributed 200 $100 gift cards for them to give to other community members in need.
“People who are more vulnerable during the pandemic need our help,” Jones said.
Chase Oaks also partnered with AIDS Service of Dallas with a $75,000 contribution and meal support for their communities.
In location and facility support, Chase Oaks offered its largest campus, the Legacy Campus, as a distribution center for the North Texas Food Bank. The church offered its buildings for not only that, but also a number of blood drives hosted by the American Red Cross throughout the summer.
Chase Oaks has a number of different ongoing projects, including its “Unity Table” program meant to foster diversity and inclusivity in the church by having people share a meal with someone different than them, as well as its more than 20 partnerships with different organizations including school districts and cities.
“There’s never a time like a crisis to be a good neighbor,” Jones said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.