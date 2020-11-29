Mike Vance

Mike Vance

 Courtesy of the Collin County Sheriff's Office

The Collin County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday the death of Deputy Sheriff and constable-elect for Precinct 1 Mike “Mookie” Vance after a short illness.

Vance won the election for constable in November after running unopposed, and he defeated Shane Williams in the Republican Primary in March. This comes after he retired from a 34-year career as a veteran peace officer.

“Mike was a good and valued friend and leader who always set the right example for others to follow,” a social media post from the sheriff’s department stated. “We appreciated Mike for his endless kindness, his courage and his faith in God. Mike was a solid lawman who earned the respect of all that worked with and for him over his long and distinguished career at the Collin County Sheriff’s Office. He will be truly missed.”

At the request of the family, the Sheriff’s Office will update the public with funeral arrangements when they become available.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments