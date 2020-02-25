Go Boutique Live, an international boutique conference for photographers, announced recently that Collin County-based Meredith Embry Photography has been awarded the “Julie” at the Julie Awards.
The Julie Awards are presented by the Joy of Marketing, the leading international education organization who honors excellence among boutique portrait photographers.
“Meredith Embry has set the standard for providing the highest level of boutique experience to their photography clients,” said Sarah Petty, founder of The Julie Awards and New York Times best selling author. “This award is a testament to the dedication, skills, creativity and service required to provide a second-to-none wall portrait experience to their clients.”
Embry was honored at the Julie Awards ceremony on Feb. 12 at the Sheraton Hotel in Dallas. She was also featured by video, sharing with the over 300 conference attendees her advice about following the boutique photography business model.
The Julie Awards acknowledge the upper echelon of boutique photographers who are dedicated to serving their clients at a higher level through the creation of custom photography artwork for clients’ homes.
“I realized there weren’t any awards that recognized the dedication boutique photographers have to running their businesses,” Petty said. “Boutique photographers serve their clients at a level that is unparalleled, yet they go largely unheralded. The Julie Awards, named after the first client that ever trusted me to create wall art for her home, acknowledge the upper echelon of boutique photographers who are dedicated to serving their clients at a higher level through the creation of artwork for their clients’ homes.”
An award-winning and published photographer, Embry, is passionate about the importance of seeing in front of you the people you love most and the places you adore, a press release stated.
“It is about being reminded of those special moments,” it stated. “Meredith Embry Photography provides families and high school seniors an amazing individualized experience and creates custom, archival quality wall portraits and heirloom products, ensuring that your cherished moments last for generations.”
Go to meredithembryphotography.com for more information.
