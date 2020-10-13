collin creek mall

Collin Creek Mall before redevelopment/Courtesy of Collin Creek Mall

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, council members approved an interlocal agreement between the city of Plano, the Regional Transportation Council and the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) that will provide $30 million in funding to support the Collin Creek Redevelopment Project.

Approximately $15 million of these funds will come from a grant and the other $15 million will come from a loan that will be repaid to NCTCOG at a 2.4 percent interest rate compounded annually for a period of 15 years.

According to a preliminary project and finance plan from the city of Plano, the entire project to revitalize Collin Creek will cost around $80 million. 

The $30 million in loans and grants approved on Monday night will go toward the construction of a parking garage.

The parking garage will be owned by the city of Plano, but the interlocal agreement requires that a minimum of no less than 100 parking spaces be reserved as park and ride spaces available to the public at no charge. 

The agreement states two notable requirements: the free parking spaces must be in a convenient location to “access transit/shuttle service to/from downtown Plano and the DART Downtown Plano Light Rail Station,” and the city of Plano must also provide electric vehicle re-charging infrastructure. 

Additionally, the garage will have two electric bus recharging spaces for DART.

