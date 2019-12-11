The Plano City Council adopted a resolution to expand Neighborhood Empowerment Zone (NEZ) No. 1 spur further enhancements to the downtown area.
The NEZ is a way for the city to waive fees or offer refunds to support affordable housing construction and rehabilitation, promote economic development and increase the quality of social services, education and public safety in a designated area.
With Monday’s approval, the NEZ expanded to the west to Central Expressway, as well as into residential neighborhoods north of 18th Street to 22nd and to the east of P Avenue.
“The planning staff and neighborhood services staff have looked into this area and felt these additional areas needed targeting,” Director of Special Projects Peter Braster said.
Councilman Rick Grady pointed out that the previous NEZ boundary was akin to the Plano map of the 1920s and 30s, while the expansion resembles the city as it looked in the 1940s.
Councilman Shelby Williams said that when the NEZ was first created, the council expected a certain amount of revitalization to the area and asked Braster where the city stands on those improvements.
“The Neighborhood Empowerment Zone is talking about the oldest part of the city. We have some historic structures in there and some of the oldest neighborhoods, so it’s really about keeping that fabric together,” Braster said.
He said the waivers would be provided for existing properties only and wouldn’t apply to new construction.
“We certainly don’t want to encourage tear-downs, so that’s why it’s existing,” he said.
Municipal Avenue property owner Zad Roumaya spoke on the item, asking for council to table the item because he’s currently planning new construction.
Braster confirmed, however, that property owners like Roumaya will still have incentive opportunities on new development on an individual approval basis, despite being located inside the NEZ.
According to the city, the NEZ waivers could reduce the amount of revenue collected from various development-related fees for existing development; however, the amount of revenue lost is indeterminable and likely to be offset by the growth in property values and tax collections that would result from greater property development and redevelopment within the NEZ boundaries.
Braster said the savings could be as little as $100 up to tens of thousands in fees.
“The hope is, if maybe you can save $100, maybe that’s a trigger to do the improvement, or you could actually take your savings and add more to the improvements you were going to do,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.