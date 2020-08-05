Police lights
A 42-year-old woman from Murphy died Tuesday night following a vehicle crash on US 75, just north of Legacy Drive in Plano.

According to Plano police, the woman, whose identity has not been released, was driving a Jeep Wrangler around 9:39 p.m. when it was struck by two vehicles.

Police said an Acura MDX was traveling northbound on US 75 in the left lane and attempted to change lanes. In doing so it hit a Honda Pilot. Police said both vehicles began to spin and struck the Wrangler. The MDX and the Wrangler both hit the grass embankment and rolled up the hill before stopping on the northbound service road, police said.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, police said.

A fourth vehicle, a Cadillac DTS, that was traveling on the service road was struck by debris.

Police said the woman in the Wrangler was transported to a local hospital where she died. The driver of the MDX was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No one else received injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

