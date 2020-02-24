Gavel
The 41st Annual Texas High School Mock Trial Competition will bring more than 25 high schools teams from across Texas to Dallas the weekend of March 6-7 as they argue a hypothetical civil court case. These teams, which have emerged as the best among their school districts and regions, will be matched against one another, culminating in a final championship round on Saturday afternoon in Dallas.

Among the teams participating statewide, eight local teams will compete March 6-7, including Creekview High School and Prestonwood Christian Academy of Plano. 

Dallas judges and attorneys will serve as “jurors,” and select the teams that are best prepared and who demonstrate exceptional presentation skills. Students will portray plaintiffs and defense attorneys, as well as “witnesses.”

Throughout the tournament schedule, more than 1,000 Dallas-area attorneys and judges volunteer as mock trial clinic instructors, attorney advisers and as judges of the competition. The “case” which is presented each year is written by local attorneys, and involves students from almost 200 Texas school districts.

