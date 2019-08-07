Fossils

Fossils are show in a single 50-pound rock found at the construction site of the future Plano police substation at McDermott and Robinson.

 City of Plano

Could Plano be sitting on an area that was once an ancient ocean?

Construction crews found fossils while doing foundation work at the site of what will become the newest Plano police substation at the northwest intersection of McDermott Road and Robinson Road.

The foundation has been poured.

The Plano City Council approved the $10 million substation in February. The newly approved McDermott substation will house sector D officers, the traffic unit and other departments on the city’s west side.

