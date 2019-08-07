Could Plano be sitting on an area that was once an ancient ocean?
Construction crews found fossils while doing foundation work at the site of what will become the newest Plano police substation at the northwest intersection of McDermott Road and Robinson Road.
The foundation has been poured.
The Plano City Council approved the $10 million substation in February. The newly approved McDermott substation will house sector D officers, the traffic unit and other departments on the city’s west side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.