Beginning on Oct. 19, DART will implement significant changes in bus, rail, and GoLink services.

Among these, the most notable are the increase of services to just under 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels and the permanent closure of some bus and rail lines. 

According to a DART press release, seven high ridership bus routes and light rail services will be offered at a 20 minute frequency weekdays until 7 p.m., and 30 minute frequency after 7 p.m. Weekend timetables for bus and light rail will not change.

Due to low ridership, DART will be shutting down all of the following lines, some of which could affect Plano customers: 27, 42, 155, 210, 211, 385, 585, 840 and 887. 

DART media spokesperson Mark Ball said that while the pandemic has led to a decrease in ridership, many of the lines being permanently closed were already seeing low ridership.

“The routes that are being discontinued were already routes that were being looked at for possible discontinuation because of their low ridership. The fact that the pandemic occurred just made some of those choices easier,” Ball said. “The routes that we are closing are the ones that had the lowest ridership, and (it) just was not economically feasible to continue.”

Ball said for many of the closing routes, there is a nearby alternative route that can still serve customers in the same general areas.

