DART downtown Plano
The DART Silver Line Project has officially begun, and DART is inviting the community to learn more about this important project with updates on the following subjects:

Design-Build

Project Schedule

Betterments Program

Station Art and Design Programs

Vehicles

Construction

DART and project staff will be on hand to answer questions.

Community Meetings

Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m.

The Sound at Cypress Waters -

Town Hall Room (second floor)

3111 Olympus Boulevard, Dallas

Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m.

Richardson Civic Center - Richardson Room

411 W. Arapaho Road, Richardson

Jan. 30, 6:30 p.m.

Addison Conference Center

15650 Addison Road, Addison

Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m.

Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel

Lalique Ballroom

15201 Dallas Parkway, Addison

For additional information about the Silver Line Project, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit DART.org/SilverLine or contact DART Community Engagement at 214-749-2543.

