The DART Silver Line Project has officially begun, and DART is inviting the community to learn more about this important project with updates on the following subjects:
Design-Build
Project Schedule
Betterments Program
Station Art and Design Programs
Vehicles
Construction
DART and project staff will be on hand to answer questions.
Community Meetings
Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m.
The Sound at Cypress Waters -
Town Hall Room (second floor)
3111 Olympus Boulevard, Dallas
Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m.
Richardson Civic Center - Richardson Room
411 W. Arapaho Road, Richardson
Jan. 30, 6:30 p.m.
Addison Conference Center
15650 Addison Road, Addison
Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m.
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel
Lalique Ballroom
15201 Dallas Parkway, Addison
For additional information about the Silver Line Project, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit DART.org/SilverLine or contact DART Community Engagement at 214-749-2543.
