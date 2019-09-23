Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has expanded its partnership with Uber, providing North Texas riders even more options for their transportation needs.
Customers can now book an UberPool shared ride in any of DART's 13 GoLink zones through the DART GoPass® app available for free from the App Store or Google Play.
With the choice of a GoLink shuttle or an UberPool vehicle, DART is reaching more people and providing more flexibility than ever. It’s perfect for running errands, heading to the office or connecting to DART trains and buses.
The expansion gives customers a choice when riding in Farmers Branch, Glenn Heights, Inland Port, Kleberg/Rylie, Lake Highlands, Lakewood, North Dallas, Park Cities, Legacy West, Far North Plano, North Central Plano/Chase Oaks and Rowlett.
More information is available at DART.org/GoLink or by contacting DART Customer Service at 214-979-1111. Don't have a smartphone? Book your trip by calling 214-452-1827.
For more information about GoPass, visit GoPass.org or call DART Customer Information at 214-979-1111.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.