Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has expanded its partnership with Uber, providing North Texas riders even more options for their transportation needs.

Customers can now book an UberPool shared ride in any of DART's 13 GoLink zones through the DART GoPass® app available for free from the App Store or Google Play.

With the choice of a GoLink shuttle or an UberPool vehicle, DART is reaching more people and providing more flexibility than ever. It’s perfect for running errands, heading to the office or connecting to DART trains and buses.

The expansion gives customers a choice when riding in Farmers Branch, Glenn Heights, Inland Port, Kleberg/Rylie, Lake Highlands, Lakewood, North Dallas, Park Cities, Legacy West, Far North Plano, North Central Plano/Chase Oaks and Rowlett.

More information is available at DART.org/GoLink or by contacting DART Customer Service at 214-979-1111. Don't have a smartphone? Book your trip by calling 214-452-1827.

For more information about GoPass, visit GoPass.org or call DART Customer Information at 214-979-1111.

