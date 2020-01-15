The Collin County Sheriff’s Office released information Tuesday in the arrest of Christopher Michael Chairez of Plano last Thursday for possession of child pornography and possession with intent to promote child pornography.
Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) investigators worked undercover to identify Chairez as an individual using the internet to traffic in child pornography, according to a CCSO release.
The investigators searched Chairez’s Plano home, where they found evidence that included 18 terabytes of data on devices utilized to share and view child pornography, the release states.
“The shocking quantity of child pornography seized in this investigation reminds us how important it is for parents to diligently monitor their children’s online activities,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said. “Child predators seek to exploit children whose parents don’t know, or don’t care about, the identities of the individuals who communicate with them over the web. We ask all parents to be vigilant and report any suspicious social-media activity to law enforcement.”
Chairez is being held in the Collin County Detention Facility. The CCSO worked alongside the Texas Department of Public Safety and Wylie Police Department in this investigation.
