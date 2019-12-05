The holiday season brings a slew of parties, get-togethers and community events, and there’s one guarantee for locals – Dickens in Downtown Plano will kick it all off.
This Friday, Mayor Harry LaRosiliere will lead the countdown to usher in the season with the city’s tree lighting at 7 p.m. Friday at Haggard Park, just after Dickens begins at 5 p.m. throughout downtown.
The annual festival includes ice fights, carolers in Victorian costume, live music, free photos with Scrooge and Santa and ice slides. In addition, the Trimmed Tree Trail allows visitors to vote for their favorite decorated tree and get some s’mores, coffee and cocoa.
Join the Interurban Railway Museum on 15th Street for readings of “The Polar Express” in the museum at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
This year’s Dickens event will also include a celebration of the Plano Masonic Lodge’s 125th anniversary. In fact, the lodge was established during the Victorian era in 1894, a fitting period for the Dickens festivities.
According to the city, the Plano Masonic Lodge is the oldest active community service organization in Plano. The Lodge Hall was built on the ashes of the Moore House/Hotel at 1414 J Ave. after the devastating fire that destroyed a large part of downtown as it was in 1895. Photographs line the Lodge’s walls honoring its past Masters all the way back to its beginnings. An open house during Dickens will honor this piece of Plano history, and a giant birthday cake will be cut at 7:45 p.m. to share with visitors.
Families and leashed dogs are welcome. Free parking is available at the Plano Municipal Center, 1520 K Ave., and public lots off 14th Street.
