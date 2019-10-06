Plano officials and Thakkar Developers broke ground on Mustang Square Wednesday, marking the long-awaited kickoff for the 36-acre mixed-use development.
Thakkar Developers also took advantage of Wednesday’s ceremony to announce an agreement with Heady Investments to build nearly 90,000 square feet of Class A office space in Mustang Square.
Randy Heady, CEO of Heady Investments, said the four-story building will be named HQ Center and is planned to meet the needs of rapidly growing companies, especially technology firms along the SH 121 corridor. Twenty-five percent of the building has been pre-leased.
Wednesday’s speakers included Congressman Van Taylor, State Rep. Matt Shaheen and Plano Mayor Harry LaRosieliere. Several members of the Plano City Council were also in attendance.
The Plano City Council in early September approve a zoning request to allow the development to include detached single-family homes, a change Thakkar chief architect Yogesh Patil said is intended to improve the “quality of the housing product.”
The move was the latest in a long list of changes made since the project’s inception. During this week’s groundbreaking ceremony, LaRosieliere highlighted Thakkar Developers’ efforts to work with the city and the community on revisions.
“Through collaboration we formed a shared vision and designed a project that will bring unique value to the Plano community,” Poorvesh Thakkar, CEO of Thakkar Developers, said in a release.
Located at the southwest corner of State Highway 121 and Rasor Boulevard in Plano, Mustang Square is planned to be a mix of townhomes and detached villas, office space, retail and restaurant, hotel, and entertainment developments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.