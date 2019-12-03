Mayor Harry LaRosiliere will lead the countdown to the city’s official tree lighting at Dickens in Downtown Plano at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The tradition is part of a big celebration of the season with a holiday twist.
Dickens begins at 5 p.m. with plenty of fun winter activities including ice fights, carolers, live music, free photos with Scrooge and Santa and ice slides.
Holiday revelers can walk the Trimmed Tree Trail and vote for their favorite decorated tree, enjoy some s’mores, coffee and cocoa from our great sponsors.
