Plano EMS

Pictured are, from left, Naomi Paget, ER nursing supervisor; Kimberly Grissom, paramedic; Alex Hernandez, paramedic; Lauren Gamache, paramedic; Erica Miller, paramedic; Steve Reynolds, paramedic; Jose Muro, paramedic; Amanda Mendez, ER nursing supervisor.

 Courtesy of Texas Health Plano

Emergency medical services (EMS) students are receiving hands-on training at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

The hospital created a Paramedic Preceptor Program that allows students to complete 48 hours of training in the Emergency Department at Texas Health Plano.

“We are honored to partner with our local EMS providers in their Preceptor on Duty programs as they prepare new first responders to serve our community,” said Josh Floren, president of Texas Health Plano.  “We know the EMS students are receiving excellent clinical training from Texas Health Plano staff members who are committed to the highest standards in emergency care.”

After completing their classroom portion, students from Collin College, University of Texas at Dallas and Elite EMT Academy are given the opportunity to learn and observe the daily routine of caregivers and gain real life experience in a hospital setting.

“The program is essential to an EMT’s training,” said Greg Cox, Collin College EMS Program coordinator.

 

