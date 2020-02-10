Head Coach Jordan Byrd and the Plano East Baseball Booster Club invite all former PESH Baseball players and families to the Plano East Baseball Alumni Homecoming game March 21 before the 1:30 p.m. Varsity home game with Lovejoy High School at Plano East.
The festivities begin at noon with a cookout. Each baseball alum in attendance will receive a complimentary meal ticket for the concession stand, a raffle ticket to draw for the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and recognition on the field at 1 p.m. Former baseball players can pick up a vintage PESH jersey at check-in to wear during the ceremony. Or they’re encouraged to wear their original Plano East jersey if they still have it.
“When the PESH baseball alumni come back, it reinforces the meaning of Panther Pride to the current team,” said Brett Bergman, Plano East Baseball Booster Club president. “Over the years, the Plano East Baseball Booster Club has helped make many improvements to the field and facilities. We’re proud to show the improvements to our alumni. Plano East baseball families are always welcome to join us, even if their former player can’t make it back for this game. The general public is also encouraged to come support the team.”
Former PESH baseball players are encouraged to email carolyn@aardvarktx.com to be added to the list of Plano East Baseball Alumni even if they can’t attend this game.
“It’s always a pleasure to see Plano East Baseball alumni come back,” said Plano East Baseball Head Coach Jordan Byrd. “While we strive to help our players achieve their full potential on the field, our end goal is to help them become outstanding citizens. When former players come back, it shows the current players the lasting values of our baseball program."
Special recognition nights at Plano East include: Administrators Night March 17; Alumni Day March 21; Service Men & Women Night March 27; Teacher Appreciation Night with the Choir from Schell Elementary singing the National Anthem April 3; Feeder School Night April 9; Cancer Awareness Night April 14; and Senior Recognition Night May 1.
Rusty Franklin Field is located on the north side of the Plano East Senior High School campus at 3000 Los Rios Blvd. in Plano.
The Plano East Baseball program is under the direction of Head Coach Jordan Byrd; Varsity Assistant Coach Michael Martinez; Varsity Assistant & Junior Varsity Head Coach Shawn Redd; Varsity Assistant & JV Assistant Coach John Lubow; Varsity Assistant & JV Assistant Coach Bo Slaton; Head JV2 Coaches Greg Gleinser and Ryan Mutsch; Assistant JV2 Coaches Jonathan Gill; Ryan Henderson; and Jason Leffler. For more information and complete schedules, go to planoeastbaseball.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.