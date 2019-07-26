Collin Creek Mall saw its largest crowd in many years Friday night when developer Centurion American hosted an 80’s party to kick off the property’s redevelopment and unveil its latest plans and branding for the district.
The Plano City Council approved plans in April for the new retail development replete with dining, entertainment and office space. Collin Creek will also be home to single- and multifamily housing and nearly 12 acres of green space.
Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere said the new development, which will still bear the name Collin Creek, will mark the western boundary of downtown Plano.
“It’s really going to redefine what Plano’s downtown is,” LaRosiliere said. “Our vision with Mehrdad is with Collin Creek Mall, Plano will have one of the premier downtowns in America.”
Centurion American CEO Mehrdad Moayedi said the early steps involve the demolition of Sears, Amazing Jake’s, Macy’s and Dillard’s. They hope to make this move in the next 30-45 days. Once the parking lot is torn out, after about five months, the hole will be dug for the parking garage. In about a year’s time, residents will start to see the infrastructure going in. From start to finish, Moayedi said, the three-phase project will take an estimated five years to complete.
While Friday night’s crowd expressed their excitement for the future of Collin Creek, they were really there to look at its past.
When the mall opened in 1981, Plano was experiencing a population boom, having just reached 70,000 people, up from less than 18,000 in 1970. Shoppers had to travel to NorthPark Center or Richardson Square Mall for one-stop shopping.
As Collin County’s first mall and a place of many firsts for former mall rats, Collin Creek holds memories of bygone days. That much was evident Friday as hundreds, if not thousands, of people packed the mall.
“I think there may be more people in here tonight than the mall’s seen the entire year,” LaRosiliere joked.
He said Friday’s crowd proves how special Collin Creek Mall is to the community.
“It also tells you how important it is to Mehrdad to have a sense of respect for our community and keep the sense of history here,” he said. “He worked really hard with his team to outreach and tell everybody to find reasons to have them come here because he wants this to belong to the community. It doesn’t belong to him. It belongs to the community.”
It’s the end of an era for Collin Creek Mall, but the beginning of Collin Creek.
