The Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano recently launched a membership drive to encourage members of the North Texas community to sign up as members or renew their membership at the Farmstead. Heritage Farmstead Museum members receive a year of free admission to the museum and access to variety of members-only events and special benefits.
“Our membership is unique, because our members become part of our Farmstead family. We want to provide a social space for them to get involved and get to know other members. And we count on their financial support, as well,” said Heritage Farmstead Museum Executive Director M’Lou Hyttinen. “Memberships help us sustain our educational programs, enhance our exhibits and protect our historic site for the many generations to come. And let’s not forget the regular care and feeding of our loveable livestock.”
The Heritage Farmstead Museum is located on a four-acre farmstead built in 1891. The farmland contains a historic house, 15 original outbuildings and barns, a vast collection of agricultural implements and objects, a vegetable garden, a beautiful creek and nature area and livestock.
“This is a rare testimony to the agricultural heritage of North Texas and is a priceless landmark linking our community with its past,” added Hyttinen. “70 percent of our funding comes from memberships, donations, and sponsorships.”
Each year approximately 35,000 people including more than 10,000 students and children visit the site. Heritage Farmstead Museum offers school field trips and programs, private house and grounds tours, special events, summer camps, private parties and volunteer opportunities.
The Farmstead is celebrating its members at an annual membership dinner on Oct. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring food from On the Border, beverages, dancing and live music by Matt Hillyer from Eleven Hundred Springs. The membership dinner event is free, so those interested are encouraged to join or renew their membership before Thursday.
For more information, call 972-881-0140 or visit heritagefarmstead.org/membership-opportunities
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.