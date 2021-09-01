They are back and they can’t wait. Hope’s Door New Beginning Center (HDNBC) kicks off its sixth annual Tapestry of Hope Fashion Show & Luncheon in person this year.
The event is set for Sept. 10 at the Hilton Granite Park in Plano, and the doors open for shopping at 10:30 a.m.
After last year’s event went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, excitement is in the air and growing for everyone to attend Tapestry of Hope in person this year.
Highland Park Village is the fashion sponsor with five boutiques represented, Alice + Olivia, FRAME, Lela Rose, Trina Turk, and Veronica Beard on the runway. These and other vendors will be open for shopping for guests to own their favorite styles. Nine local vendors will also offer fare from candles, socks, hats, jewelry, pet accessories, soaps, to chocolates.
“It has been a long and difficult year and a half, but we are so pleased to have such a positive response to coming together to support our survivors of domestic abuse,” said Christina Coultas, Hope’s Door New Beginning Center CEO.
Precautions will be in place with guest tables 10 feet apart to allow guests to feel comfortable attending the live event. Sanitation stations will be set up throughout the lobby and ballroom for the fundraiser. Producer Rhonda Sargent Chambers will mask her crew, and other precautions will involve utilizing a straight runway for the fashion show instead of the traditional T-shaped runway.
“Tapestry of Hope is the primary fundraising and awareness event for Hope’s Door New Beginning Center,” Coultas said. “We bring our community together to learn about the free programs and services HDNBC provides to individuals in North Texas who may need safety and healing from domestic abuse.”
“We are looking forward to providing fashion as it was designed to be presented, in person,” Honorary Chair, Joa Muns stated.
The fashion show, featuring Highland Park Village, is always a true highlight at Tapestry of Hope and each year the center takes it up a notch with new and exciting presentations.
Supporters can visit www.hdnbc.org/tapestryofhope to purchase tickets until Sept. 7. All funds raised are applied to supporting the free and confidential services provided by HDNBC.
Hope’s Door New Beginning Center is a nonprofit organization in North Texas specializing in intimate partner and family violence intervention and prevention. The center offers free programs to help families move forward to a safer, happier and healthy lives. The center offers up to 90-day shelter program, individual and group counseling services for adults and children, case management, legal assistance, and educational programs. There is a 24-hour hotline, 972-276-0057, as one of the entry points for free services. The Education department offers free educational outreach programs in cooperation with local school districts for pre-teen and teen education and awareness. Hope’s Door Resale Store in Plano plays an important role in the center’s commitment to clients and the public. Gently used items are welcome to be donated and clients “shop” with a voucher to obtain the clothing, shoes, and furniture they need.
Visit www.hdnbc.org/tapestryofhope for more information.
