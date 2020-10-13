For the past 10 years, Lennox’ Feel The Love program has installed heating or cooling equipment at no cost in U.S. and Canadian homes to help those facing physical, mental or social disabilities, financial challenges or job loss.
This year, Lisa Holmes, a long-time resident of Allen, received an evaporator coil from Lennox as her existing one had a refrigerant leak.
The program expanded its focus this year to bring hope and support to medical professionals, essential workers and those on the front lines of the COVID‐19 pandemic.
Military and community service are also key factors for choosing HVAC recipients, and this year, Lennox is dedicating even more of its resources to benefit first responders and those keeping residents safe during the COVID‐19 pandemic. “As an essential business, it is our honor to provide equipment and services to individuals and families impacted by crises and circumstance,” said Stephanie Bond, director of marketing at Lennox Residential. “The spirit of Feel The Love is particularly vital this year as the shockwaves of the COVID‐19 pandemic reverberate throughout the world, affecting our health and economic stability, and of those we love. We, along with our dealers, are committed to working together to support the local heroes and frontline workers that continuously make courageous sacrifices for their communities.” Lennox supplied new high‐efficiency heating and cooling equipment for selected nominees during Feel The Love Weekend, which took place Oct. 8-11. As dealers eagerly give back to deserving homeowners, Lennox continues to recommend following Centers for Disease Control (CDC)‐approved guidelines to ensure everyone stays safe during installations. Since the inception of Feel The Love in 2009, Lennox and its dealers have completed over 1,000 installations for households throughout North America, with 230 of those occurring last year.
