The walls are going up at First Baptist Church Plano as it moves forward with construction at its new location.
FBC Plano plans to move from its historic location in downtown Plano to President George Bush Turnpike, just east of Coit Road.
The downtown Plano location evolved into First Baptist Church Plano in 1897 and over the years has had a storied history of being a part of and serving the community.
“The last couple of months have been very exciting. Most of the exterior walls are up, and the roof is about 80% complete. Much of the concrete work around the building, including most of the driveways and parking lots, are complete,” said Steven Braucht, worship and media pastor for First Baptist Plano Church. “The new building will include a 560-seat worship center that is designed to expand to 760 seats in a future phase of construction. It will also include a fantastic children’s area with multiple playgrounds, along with an indoor play area located close to the main entrance. Student meeting areas, adult classrooms and a bright, inviting, atrium round out the key features of the new building.”
The decision was made in January of last year to move its physical location, and invest $24 million to build the new 49,000-square-foot church facility. Texas’ InTown Homes has been named as the developer of the historic First Baptist Church Plano properties in downtown Plano. InTown Homes plans to create 50 for-sale urban townhomes, 270 apartments with live and work units and office, retail and restaurant spaces.
The plan for FBC Plano is to enhance visibility and accessibility and a continued commitment to reach and serve more people in Plano and the surrounding areas. Braucht said church members are excited about the move and are looking ahead to a bright future.
“The construction is going very well at this point, and we hope to be in the new facility by fall of 2021,” Braucht said. “Very few physical features will make the trip from our current site to the new location on the freeway. Those that do will be hand selected by a committee appointed by the church. Our unique “DNA” as a multigenerational church, seeking to serve the Lord and impact the community will be the most prominent feature to make the move.”
