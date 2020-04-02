Fresh flowers are brightening the hallways and spirits of caregivers at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
The flowers, which were donated by Market Street in Plano, were distributed throughout the hospital. Each bouquet included a special thank you note that read, “We want to thank you for all you do.”
Texas Health hospitals have been carefully re-orienting caregivers and others, determining who has skills that could be used in other areas as needed.
At Texas Health Plano, for example, "the teamwork amongst all departments has been phenomenal. Staff has jumped in to help wherever they can and are demonstrating extreme flexibility," said Andrea Ansley, M.S.N., R.N., CCRN, clinical manager of the medical-surgical units on the fifth floor of the hospital.
"Acute care RNs have oriented to intensive care units to be able to help with influx of patients if necessary," she said. "Many have stepped up. We have specific RNs from telemetry units who volunteered to increase their skillset to help where needed. It was an overwhelming response of staff willing to train."
Hospital President Josh Floren said the overall attitude of employees at the hospital has remained "upbeat and positive" despite the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re just doing what we’ve been called to do. We’re ready for this,” said Laura Massey, M.H.A., B.S.N., R.N., CPN, chief nursing officer at Texas Health Plano.
To inquire about donations to Texas Health Plano, contact THPCommunityCares@TexasHealth.org.
