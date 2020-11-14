Humanities Texas announced that Patience LeBlanc of Fowler Middle School in Plano has been selected as one of 16 recipients of a 2020 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award.
The award recognizes exemplary K-12 humanities teachers. LeBlanc, whose classroom career spans 20 years, teaches U.S. history, world history and constitutional law at Fowler Middle School.
“My teaching approach and methods include three aspects,” LeBlanc said, “knowing and working to advance every student, cultivating collaborative learning for success and bringing history alive.”
Outside of teaching history and constitutional law, LeBlanc also serves as a consultant in the Law-Related Education Department of the State Bar of Texas where she works with teachers throughout Texas. She writes and creates curriculum for their website, workshops and institutes.
Over 700 hundred teachers from across the state were nominated for this year's awards. During the 2020-21 school year, each winning teacher will receive $5,000 and an additional $1,000 for his or her school to purchase humanities-based instructional materials.
“Her passion for her subject is apparent in all she does, and she is dedicated to serving the needs of all her students, always modifying and supplementing her curriculum in order to provide the best education for the diversity in her classroom and in the entire social studies department,” said former colleague Glenda Sitzler. “She values an education and works diligently to do her best on everything she does.”
Humanities Texas presents annual statewide awards to encourage excellence in teaching and recognize Texas classroom teachers who have made exemplary contributions in teaching, curriculum development and extracurricular programming.
“Humanities Texas is pleased to recognize the achievements of Patience LeBlanc and Fowler Middle School,” said Humanities Texas Executive Director Eric Lupfer. “She inspires and motivates her students to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”
Humanities Texas is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its mission is to advance education through programs that improve the quality of classroom teaching, support libraries and museums and create opportunities for lifelong learning for all Texans.
For a complete list of 2020 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award recipients, visit humanitiestexas.org/education/teacher-awards.
