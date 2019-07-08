Plano Fire-Rescue spent several hours Monday working a gas leak near the intersection of Jupiter Road and 10th Street due to a gas leak.
According to Plano Fire spokesman Lt. John Barrett, construction workers in the area struck a gas line, causing the evacuation of the business building at 1100 Jupiter Road. All directions of 10th Street and Jupiter Road closed until about 5 p.m. until Atmos was able to stop the leak.
