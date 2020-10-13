A groundbreaking ceremony for Plano Fire-Rescue’s new Fire Training Center was held Oct. 9 at the center’s future location at the intersection of McDermott Road and Robinson Road.
The Fire Training Center is a two-acre complex which will include a training administration building with office space, training/classrooms, women’s and men’s locker rooms, a fitness area, and a mock three-bay apparatus room; a two-story single-family home training prop; a six-story burn tower; a two-story multi-family apartment prop; and a technical rescue training facility.
Funding for the project, $14.8 million total, comes from the 2017 bond approved by voters. Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects designed the center and Byrne Construction Services will build the complex. It is expected to be completed by early 2022.
“This facility will allow Plano’s training staff to simulate infrequent high-hazard events and to allow our firefighters to practice new techniques in a safe and non-emergency setting,” said Fire Chief Sam Greif. “The complex is unique and innovative and will provide quality training opportunities for years to come.”
