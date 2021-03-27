Who Is she? She is a woman whose life demonstrates a life complete with many gifts and talents, and whose life represents unwavering faith in God and people.
She is a woman who is unequivocally and authentically her own person and she “owns that.”
She is Cynthia Mathews.
Her virtues are innately woven into the fabric of who Cynthia is. When I think of my friend and her compassionate spirit, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Her compassion is often invisible to others, and sometimes is purposeful. A reflection of her love for others.
Her excitement is displaced when she speaks about the yester years when she, her brother, and several others shared a vision, organized and implemented the Save Our Children movement and mission. The mission as she explains it was to reach out to the children and youth in the Douglass community and throughout the city of Plano by offering the children and youth recreational and spiritual support, exposure to life outside their neighborhoods, opportunities to expand their thinking to include change as a choice, and to show them learning can be fun.
Save our Children blossomed and thrived and gave each child their own unique experience. Cynthia Mathews is a woman of purpose who always seems to be on a mission, always going and doing something meaningful for others.
For the 40-plus years we have been friends, and sisters-in-Christ, I often was in awe of her ability to draw women from many diverse backgrounds together to fellowship and share times getting to know each other simply because Cynthia asked us to. The common thread being our love for Cynthia and the personal relationship as friends she had with each of us.
And for that was enough. As a permanent resident of Plano she is an icon in her community. She was born and raised in the same house in which she still resides today. Cynthia knew early in years that Plano, Texas would be a place of permanency for her after all, everything she loved in life was right there, family, friends, community, her roots were deep, and unmovable.
The highlight of her working experience was meeting and greeting customers everyday at Safeway as a friendly cashier. She could then, tally your money, bag your groceries, and never miss a beat. She loved her job and the opportunity it gave her to connect with people. She was a “frontline, essential” worker that everybody loved, you could tell the length of her line of people, waiting to be greeted by Cynthia. Cynthia will always be about her purpose. Just ask the four hundred women she encouraged to join her as woman of excellence exclusively, for an afternoon of tea. The woman wore exquisitely dressed from head to toe, hats and gloves included. It must have been a beautiful experience. This occasion was just one of many that Cynthia hosted either in her beautifully decorated back yard, or at a nice restaurant celebrating birthdays, Valentine’s Day, or any other where she could gather people together and fellowship.
This Is Who She Is C- Caring Y- Young at heart N- Never On Time T-Tenacious H-Honorable I-Illuminating A-ALWAYS Cynthia.
