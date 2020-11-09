Ignoring low tire pressure causes issues with handling, fuel economy, tire wear, and safety on the freeway. If it's been awhile since you've last checked, or if temperatures have dropped, fill those tires - now!
Similar to your low-fuel warning light, your tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) warning light only comes on when your tire pressure is too low. Generally, the light comes on when your tire’s air pressure is 25% below recommendation. A drop of this level is quite severe. This means you will not be alerted of mild to moderate under-inflation of your tires.
Low tire pressure, mild to severe, has measurable effects on your car's handling, mileage, and safety.
1. Low tire pressure affects vehicle performance
When tires are under-inflated, the sidewalls flex more than they were designed to when cornering and braking. Your tires become less stable and lose their grip and traction. You will notice steering becomes sloppy and braking is much slower - which could be horrible during an emergency situation when trying to avoid an accident.
2. Low tire pressure affects gas mileage
Have you ever ridden a bike with under-inflated tires? If so, you know how much harder you need to work to get moving. The same mechanism applies to your car. Low tire pressure forces your vehicle to work harder due to the increased resistance that your under-inflated tires face when moving.
3. Low tire pressure reduces the life of your tires
Low tire pressure causes abnormal and uneven distortion in your tire tread. It's unfortunate because tires are not cheap to replace; whereas inflating your tires can be done virtually free and in minutes!
4. Driving with low tire pressure can be dangerous
The most dangerous issue caused by driving with low tire pressure is a tire blowout. As mentioned, under-inflated tire sidewalls flex more than usual and cause heat to build up. When on the freeway where you aren't stopping frequently, where tires aren't cooling off, they can overheat and blow. Aside from a blowout, an under-inflated tire has a higher probability of being punctured as they are softer.
Winter is coming
For every 10 degrees of reduced temperature, your tire pressure drops approximately 1 pound. Seasonal changes to temperature can lead to significant tire pressure loss; which is why now is a great time to pump those tires!
You can find your automaker's tire pressure recommendations on your vehicle's driver's-side door jamb or in the owner's manual. To measure your tire pressure, you can purchase a handheld tire-pressure gauge for under $10. Final tip, your tires need to be cooler for an accurate reading. We recommend taking tire pressure measurements in the early morning or 2-3 hours before driving.
Ed Pate is area manager at Integrity 1st Automotive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.