H-E-B will host a groundbreaking celebration Friday to mark the official start of construction on a flagship brand stores in Plano at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
During the event the San Antonio-based retailer will release updates about the Plano store, providing details about departments, amenities, services, and design..
The Plano groundbreaking will take place the next day at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Specific details about the store will be shared. The event is not open to the public.
The event will feature remarks from H-E-B leadership and community officials, as well as food, music and other entertainment and festivities. Also, the retailer will bring its branded hot air balloon, 13-foot tall motorized grocery cart built by H-E-B, and the H-E-B Creamy Creations ice cream truck.
H-E-B celebrated the groundbreaking of its Frisco store Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.