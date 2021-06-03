HEB groundbreaking frisco

Frisco officials helped officially break ground on the forthcoming H-E-B location at Main Street and Legacy Drive on Thursday. 

 Audrey Henvey/staff photo

H-E-B will host a groundbreaking celebration Friday to mark the official start of construction on a flagship brand stores in Plano at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

During the event the San Antonio-based retailer will release updates about the Plano store, providing details about departments, amenities, services, and design..

The Plano groundbreaking will take place the next day at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Specific details about the store will be shared. The event is not open to the public.

The event will feature remarks from H-E-B leadership and community officials, as well as food, music and other entertainment and festivities. Also, the retailer will bring its branded hot air balloon, 13-foot tall motorized grocery cart built by H-E-B, and the H-E-B Creamy Creations ice cream truck.

H-E-B celebrated the groundbreaking of its Frisco store Thursday.

