The Dallas-Fort Worth area has no short supply of things to do, eat and see. This list is composed of five iconic places to visit the next time you’re hosting out-of-town guests this holiday season.
There's something for everyone, guaranteed to impress and create lasting memories.
1. Fort Worth Zoo $14-18 per person
Most Texans agree that the nationally acclaimed Fort Worth Zoo is the best Texas has to offer. With more animal and immersive exhibits than any other zoo in the state. Exotic animals are kept out of cages and left to freely roam in a natural environment. Some special exhibits include the world of primates, African Savannah, Asian falls, and Texas wild. An onsite restaurant serves hamburgers, fries, pizza and BBQ. With lots of other vendors located throughout the park. Texas culture is represented proudly in Texas wild, providing enjoyment for adults as well as children. Parking is well organized and $5 per vehicle. Just make sure to pack sunscreen.
• Open 365 days a year
• Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
2. Fort Worth Water Gardens — Free
This 5.4-acre collection of water gardens is a must-see in downtown Fort Worth. In 2008, the Water Gardens received the Texas Society of Architects 25-Year Award for its design excellence. The main entrance is located at the park’s northwest corner and features water falling over a tiered cascade into a small pool.
A short distance from there is the Wet Wall and Quiet Pool. To the west of the Quiet Pool is the Aerated Pool. This pool has 40 nozzles that spray water to a height level with the ground. The park also has special lighting equipped for evening hours, making the Aerated Pool quite magical at night. The most popular pool would be the Active Pool, in the southeast corner. With a canyon of concrete terraces and a basin 38 feet below; there are table-topped stairs allowing guests to go down into the rushing water without getting wet. It is one of the area's most coveted Instagram photo op and a memory that not be soon forgotten.
• Open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
3. Fort Worth Stockyards — Price Varies
The Stockyards is a historic and iconic district north of the central business district. Its rich history fully accounts for Fort Worth being the “Cowboy Capital of Texas.” It’s free to walk around and take in the experience and sights. Parking can come with a hefty fee unless you’re willing to walk a few blocks (a reliable free parking area is along East Exchange Avenue). With 25 restaurants, 14 bars, 50 shops, and multiple attractions- including a daily cattle drive, this place is perfect for impressing your out-of-town guests. While very commercialized it still has a flair of the good ole days, complete with a passenger train that pulls right into an old station (turned shopping strip). Guests of any age will love this fun and vintage environment. Just bring some boots and a cowboy hat and you’re ready to go.
• Open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. -5 p.m.
4. Deep Ellum in Dallas — Price varies
One of the most iconic places in Dallas is Deep Ellum. It is a place that can be hard to describe unless you have been there. Let's simply describe it as one of the most creative hubs in Texas. It offers live music, performing arts, theatre and comedy shows nearly every night of the week. Consider it a neighborhood that is really its own world offering rich cultural experiences in the middle of a large metroplex. Any one of the numerous restaurants, shops, or venues will be sure to leave an impression. Plan ahead for a dinner and show evening.
5. The Reunion Tower — $20+ per person
If you’re looking for a classic Dallas tourist attraction, this 561-foot observation tower is easily one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks. Offering incredible day and night views of the DFW region, it is perfect for those who love a good thrill and experience. Many a proposal has happened here, re-creating “Sleepless in Seattle” vibes for innocent bystanders. Tickets and advanced reservations are required.
• Monday-Thursday 2:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday 1:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
