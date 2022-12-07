Located downtown, this Plano favorite not only offers great pizza, but a great view as well. Their third-floor bar, 32°, allows guests to enjoy a drink while looking out on beautiful downtown Plano. Guests can enjoy their wood fired pizza, pasta and entrees. They offer dessert as well, and customers rave about the cake.
Taverna Rossa, located in both Plano and Southlake, is passionate about the combination of pizza and beer. Customers rave about the atmosphere of the restaurant and the friendly service. Their menu features signature pizzas such as the Smokey Pie, which fuses Texas barbecue and Italian food. Also, on weekends, customers can enjoy live music.
This cozy restaurant aims to “bring the taste of Italy to our neighborhood” according to their website. They are known for the atmosphere, which is described by customers as “homey and comforting.” Bella Italia Ristorante offers a variety of Italian food, including pastas, chicken, seafood and pizza.
Little Rome brings Italy to Texas, with a replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa and murals of Italy located around the restaurant. The staff at the restaurant is even dressed like Venetian gondoliers, adding to the Italian feeling. This restaurant has a family-friendly atmosphere and has something on the menu for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Joe Covino, following the lead of his father who opened an Italian restaurant in New York in 1951, opened the doors of Covino’s in 1990. Covino’s is known for their assortment of Italian food, as well as having “attentive” staff according to online reviews. It is BYOB, so guests can bring their favorite bottle of wine or drink to enjoy with their meal.
