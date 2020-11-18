Plano’s High Point Park Tennis Center opened its new, two-story pro shop on Monday as part of the center’s ongoing renovation project.
The center is located at 421 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. The former pro shop will be demolished to make way for an additional tennis court.
This is the first major renovation project for the center in its 42-year history. The project is being completed by Pogue Construction Company. It includes updated fencing, windscreens and walkways. The new center court and playground are expected to be complete in early January. The entire project is expected to be finished in late February, weather permitting. The center remains open throughout construction.
Head Professional Ken Sumrow, who has overseen operations at the facility since its opening, said the new 8,000-square-foot shop will allow the center to better serve its growing number of patrons. “It’s a super facility. We expect our players will love the new features such as the viewing balconies, indoor social areas, larger restrooms, and renovated courts,” said Sumrow. “We look forward to running everyday programs as well as special events in our updated facility.”
Maintained and operated by Plano Parks & Recreation, High Point Park Tennis Center opened to the public in February 1978. Eight additional lighted courts were added in 1982 thanks to grants from Texas Local Parks.
Today, High Point patrons take part in a number of leagues, programs, and private lessons for children and adults on 21 lighted courts. Programs include open play tennis and pickleball, classes, adult mixers and more. In June 2020, the center added a pickleball professional to its coaching staff in response to the sport’s local popularity. The center is also recognized as having one of the strongest junior development programs in Texas.
