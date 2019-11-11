The Hope Center, a nonprofit organization home to 40+ Christian nonprofits, announced the grand opening of a new coworking space, hopehub. What was once a 6,000 square foot warehouse has transformed into a modern coworking space with 14 offices and 12 reserved desks, an outdoor pergola, seating areas, a kitchen, a beautiful garden view and one-of-a-kind networking opportunities.
With the creation of hopehub, the reach of The Hope Center has extended from 42 to over 50 nonprofits under one roof. hopehub is at the center of developing the next wave of Christian leaders and the price of the spaces are consistent with The Hope Center concept – deeply discounted cost, so each nonprofit can better steward their donated dollars.
hopehub membership options: Private Office: The largest space that offers privacy alongside the networking benefits of a coworking space. Open Office: Surrounded by glass for an open feel, in a private setting. Window Office: Similar to Open Offices, but with an outdoor view of the Prayer Garden. Reserved Desk: A permanent place to work in an open and energized environment. Memberships include use of conference rooms, 24/7 building access, membership to fitness center, mail and package handling, front desk service, common kitchen space, fast WiFi, first floor cafe, covered garage parking and outdoor work space.
“Hopehub gives us the one-of-a-kind opportunity to network with other Christian ministries, here and abroad,” said Bill Dotson, Founder of Abiding Fathers, a hopehub nonprofit. “It allows us to develop synergy that will deepen and widen the reach of each ministry to the glory of God.”
